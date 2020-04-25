Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.