Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

