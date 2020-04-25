Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

