Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.