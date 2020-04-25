Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,215 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Investec raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $39.07 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

