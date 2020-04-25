Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $26.82 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

