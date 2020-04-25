Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.