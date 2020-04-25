Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.