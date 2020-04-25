Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $24.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.