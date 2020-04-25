American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $75.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.50. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

