Analysts Expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.75 Million

Analysts forecast that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce sales of $505.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $534.50 million. California Resources reported sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.60. California Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.