Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

NYSE:CP opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,307,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.