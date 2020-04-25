Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.13 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

