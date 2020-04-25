Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.