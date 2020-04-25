ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

