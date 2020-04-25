Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of ANIK opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $464.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.