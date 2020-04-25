Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

