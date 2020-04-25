Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.