Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.