Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

