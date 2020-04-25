Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

