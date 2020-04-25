Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

