Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 28,350 Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Haynes International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $256.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haynes International news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Haynes International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

