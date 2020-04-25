Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,274 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

