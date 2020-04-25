Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post sales of $296.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the highest is $299.40 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $309.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

