AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

