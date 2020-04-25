Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

