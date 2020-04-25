Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

