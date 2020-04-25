Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

