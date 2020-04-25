Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 261.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Shares of ZTS opened at $125.91 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

