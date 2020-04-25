Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

