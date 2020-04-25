Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 57,044 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96.

