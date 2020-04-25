Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 317.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.