Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

