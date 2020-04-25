Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

