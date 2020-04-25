Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.