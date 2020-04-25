Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

