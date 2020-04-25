Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $5.31. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 476,905 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

