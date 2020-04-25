Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $834.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.