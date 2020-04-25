Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Axcelis Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.31. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

