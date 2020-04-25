Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,422 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

