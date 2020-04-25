Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

