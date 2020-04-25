Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

