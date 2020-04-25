Bancorpsouth Bank Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,625,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,547,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

