Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.41

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.41 and traded as low as $28.90. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 359 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

