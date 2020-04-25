Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

