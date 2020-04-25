Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BZUN. Bank of America lowered Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.92.

BZUN opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 144,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 132,823 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 99,402 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 79,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

