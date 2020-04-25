Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2020 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Shares of KAI opened at $77.51 on Friday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $852.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 714.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,548,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kadant by 396.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 50,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

