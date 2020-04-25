Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baudax Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

