Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

NYSE BDX opened at $268.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

